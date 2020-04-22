The number of Virginians hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus increased to its highest number Wednesday since the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association began public reports.
However, the state Department of Health's daily update of COVID-19 cases, usually available around 9 a.m., was delayed due to technical issues and still not available in late afternoon.
"The process which compiles COVID case information overnight experienced an error that caused complete case information to be unavailable this morning," said Maria Reppas, director of communications for the health department. "VDH staff are working to resolve the issue, and updated information will be posted as soon as possible."
Tuesday's report showed 9,630 cases in Virginia.
In its report, the state hospital association said there are 879 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 854 Tuesday, and another 495 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, up from 477 Tuesday. The total number of current hospitalizations, 1,374, is the most since the association began reporting numbers publicly on April 6.
The association said 1,497 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state.
Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 419 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 244 are on ventilators. State hospitals currently have 2,888 ventilators available, according to the report.
Hospitals are also reporting significant improvement in the availability of personal protective equipment, such as masks, gloves and face shields. Only three said they expected difficult in replenishing their supply in the next 72 hours, down from as many as 12 two weeks ago. Gov. Ralph Northam announced April 6 that the state had ordered $27 million of PPE from Asia.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 178,000 deaths, including 45,075 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. About a third of the U.S. deaths, 15,000, have been in New York City. More than 2.58 million cases of the virus have been reported, including over 825,000 cases in the U.S.
Johns Hopkins notes more than 75,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 693,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.
The coronavirus claimed another major event on Tuesday, when the Scripps National Spelling Bee announced it is canceling the 2020 event, scheduled for late May at National Harbor, Maryland.
However, North Carolina's Outer Banks, which have been closed to visitors and non-resident property owners since mid-March, announced it will begin reopening to non-resident property owners in early May.
