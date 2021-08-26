A conference earmarked for education and legal growing of cannabis for personal use in Virginia will take place on Aug. 28 at Belmont Farms Distillery.
The Virginia Cannabis Growers Symposium is the culmination of various topics related to the growing of cannabis in Virginia after legislative change took place on July 1.
The symposium will run from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 13490 Cedar Run Road, Culpeper.
Tickets cost between $10 and $30.
