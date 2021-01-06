Virginia set new one-day and seven-day records for COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as hospitalizations for treatment of the virus hit another high statewide.

The new record numbers come as Gov. Ralph Northam planned an update on the state's coronavirus response Wednesday afternoon.

The Virginia Department of Health reported a record 5,387 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, following 4,377 on Tuesday. Wednesday's number marked the fourth day in the past week that the state has exceeded 5,000 new cases, and it brought the state's seven-day average to a new record high of 4,707.9. The average is up 22.5% in the past two weeks and 56.7% in the past month.

Virginia's Eastern (1049), Central (815.6) and Northwest (838.3) health regions all also set new record highs for seven-day averages Wednesday.

In Northern Virginia, the seven-day average of new cases stands at 1,097, just below the record of 1,124.4, set Dec. 12. The health department reported 1,146 new cases in the region on Wednesday, following 898 on Tuesday.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Wednesday that a record 2,925 patients are hospitalized statewide for treatment of COVID-19, with a record 357 of those on ventilators. Hospitalizations are up 13% in the past two weeks.

In Northern Virginia, 626 patients are hospitalized, still below the region's high of 808 on April 30.

The state health department reported 94 new deaths related to COVID-19 in the past two days: 35 Wednesday and 59 on Tuesday. In Northern Virginia, eight new deaths were reported over the two-day period: four in Fairfax County, two in Arlington County and one apiece in Prince William County and Alexandria.

Meanwhile, test positivity rates are continuing to soar as the number of PCR diagnostic tests conducted statewide has dropped significantly from the highs seen in November and December. In fact, the average positivity rate in the Rappahannock health district, which includes the Fredericksburg area, is now at its highest level since the pandemic began.

The health department's data show that as of Tuesday, at least 116,247 Virginians had received the first doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, both of which require two doses to be fully effective. That's slightly less than 25% of the 481,550 doses of the vaccines the state has received.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 1,146 new cases, 4 new deaths.

Statewide: 5,387 new cases, 35 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 23,570 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 110,644 cases, 1,441 deaths

Statewide: 367,536 cases, 5,226 deaths

Statewide Testing: 4.43 million PCR diagnostic tests (5.34 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 13

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 2,925 (up from 2,918 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 2,925 reached Jan. 6

Patients in ICU: 537 (down from 558 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 32,101 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,739 (down from 1,785 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.