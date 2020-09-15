Virginia reported a record 96 deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, shattering the previous one-day high of 57 deaths reported on May 28.
The Virginia Department of Health, which issues the daily updates, has noted that reports of deaths related to the virus often lag behind the actual dates of death due to delays in verifying the cause of death and obtaining death certificates. It was not immediately clear whether there was any one factor that led to Tuesday's spike in the number of deaths reported.
Only seven of the new deaths were reported from Northern Virginia, but the remainder appeared to be spread throughout the state.
The state has now reported 2,839 deaths related to COVID-19, with 1,137 of those in Northern Virginia. Tuesday's new reported deaths included three in Alexandria, two in Prince William County and one apiece in Fairfax and Loudoun counties.
Statewide, 943 new cases of coronavirus were reported Tuesday; the state's seven-day average of new cases stands at 1,015.
Northern Virginia reported 220 new cases, up from Monday's two-month low of 116 but generally in line with recent averages. The region's seven-day average stands at 218.6 new cases per day.
The number of patients hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 in Northern Virginia has increased in recent days, from 217 on Saturday to 251 Tuesday. However, that's still well below the peak of 818 on April 30.
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 220 new cases, 7 new deaths
Statewide: 943 new cases, 96 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 12,395 diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 48,024 cases, 1,137 deaths
Statewide: 135,514 cases, 2,839 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.79 million diagnostic tests (1.92 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,015 (up from 1,006 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 228 (up from 220 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 16,449 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 617 confirmed positive cases (down from 619 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
