School divisions across Virginia are being encouraged to host vaccination clinics following federal approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents ages 12 to 15.
During a news briefing Thursday morning, Dr. James Lane, the state superintendent of public instruction, said most school districts are prepared to partner with their local health departments or pharmacies to vaccinate students ages 12 to 15 as soon as possible.
In addition, Virginia’s state-run Community Vaccination Clinics, including those at the former Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge and at Tysons Corner Mall, will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine to adolescents aged 12-15 on Friday.
“All school divisions, at a minimum, are going to make sure that families are aware of where 12- to 15- and 16- to 18-year-olds can get the vaccine,” Lane said. “And almost every school division I've spoken to – which certainly is not a majority of the 132 [school districts] at this point – but almost every school that I've spoken to has plans to do something along the lines of having a clinic so I again can't quantify but I have a feeling it's going to be a very large number.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved use of the vaccine for the age group Wednesday.
Dr. Danny Avula, the Virginia Department of Health's vaccination coordinator, said during the briefing that even though young people do not usually develop severe symptoms after contracting COVID-19 it’s important for this group to still be vaccinated because of the risk to older adults.
“We have seen young people really driving spread in communities,” Avula said. “When you look at over the last few weeks what's happened in the Midwest, for example, it was high school students and college students that were driving transmission. And while, again, they were not suffering severe consequences of COVID, it led to the highest rates of hospitalization in 30- to 40-year-olds that the states have seen at any point.”
Avula noted that as adolescents are vaccinated it decreases their ability to contract and then spread the virus. And the hope is that the more children who are vaccinated the greater the possibility that schools will fully re-open five days a week in the fall.
“Obviously this is another strategy that we need to put in place to build that confidence that will be necessary to have all of our families choosing to come back in addition to having all of our schools open as required under the law, in the fall,” Lane said.
Lane said in response to a question that the Department of Education does not have the authority to mandate students be vaccinated, and that would be up to the discretion of the Virginia General Assembly.
“Until such a time...we're gonna operate under the notion that it's not required,” Lane added.
No vaccine has been approved for children younger than age 12, but Avula said a vaccine for children ages 2 to 11 could be approved as early as September and no later than early 2022.
“We do absolutely expect, as we see with most medications, that there is a shift in dosage when we get to that small end of the age range,” Avula added. “And so one of the reasons the clinical trials are taking much longer with the 6-month-and-up population is because they've got to figure out what are the right dosing amounts for the different age ranges.”
However, Avula noted that all Pfizer clinical trials for the 12 to 15 age group were done with the same dose, mix and ratio as adults are receiving, one reason the vaccine for this age group was approved so quickly. The vaccine was found to be 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 occurring at least seven days after the second dose, according to the health department.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only one approved for use in those under 18 years of age, so parents and guardians should ensure that vaccine is offered before scheduling an appointment or attending a walk-in clinic, the health department said. To schedule an appointment, adolescents and their parents or guardians can:
- Go to vaccinate.virginia.gov, and search for locations offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
- Call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
- Speak with their primary care provider
In most cases, adolescents under age 18 must have the consent of a parent or legal guardian and be accompanied by a parent, guardian or someone acting in the place of a guardian to receive a vaccine.
In a school setting, written consent is required, but a parent or guardian is not required to be present. It is recommended that you check with the facility that is offering the vaccination about consent and who needs to accompany the adolescent. Additionally, sites run by the Virginia Department of Health require the parent or guardian to verbally confirm a minor’s date of birth; however, other providers may require additional proof of age.
