“We need a lot more Johns” Culpeper Police Department praise co-responder program

John Bankas knows how to connect with the community — be it police officers or members of the public in crisis.
In April, Bankas, a mental health clinician, became embedded with the Culpeper Police Department as a co-responder to de-escalate scenes with clients in crisis and provide resources for further help.
“What John’s able to do, from our perspective, is our officers can take these folks in need of services and refer them to John, so now John can follow up with them,” said Police Chief Chris Jenkins. “(He can) dig down in and find out, what are the issues? Are they not on their medications? Are they a veteran? What services are they entitled to? How to get them back on their feet, so they’re not a chronic user of our services and get them back to being functional in our community again.”
Following the denial of a grant application to fund a similar 18-month pilot program in 2018 due to the lack of reliable future funding, the department reached out to local resources to see if they would be willing to help form their own program.
“When the idea of implementing the co-responder program began, we were able to restructure internally and free up a single position to offer to the program,” said Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Executive Director Jim LaGraffe.
While technically an employee of RRCS, Bankas is funded to work with the department for two years.
When researching how to get the program started, Deputy Chief of Police Major Chris Settle called departments from Kansas to Rhode Island to gain some insight into their operations including keeping Bankas visible within the building.
Instead of placing his office near Jenkin’s, they opted to place him in the middle of the patrol officers desks so the two groups could commingle and work as partners in triage while in the field.
On Bankas’s first day, he was supposed to be simply observing while riding along on patrol. However, when a call came in about a Vietnam War veteran barricaded inside his trailer making gun threats, Bankas was asked to help.
After some talking, the man eventually came out of his trailer and asked to be taken to the hospital.
Settle said he knew the call would not have ended up that way had Bankas not been there. Officers would have potentially had to make a forced entry and used force.
In response to Bankas’s work on the scene, a 30-year veteran of the force emailed Settle to express his immense pleasure in the way the scene was handled and how it convinced him the program could work.
Settle knew the program would work, he said, he just had to convince the other officers.
Settle explained the tight-knit culture within law enforcement worried him because he wasn’t sure if the other officers would accept Bankas.
“One of the concerns that I had was cops are leery until they build trust,” Jenkins said. “You bring in somebody from another agency - a non-law enforcement agency - inside your building, but I will say, our whole department accepted John immediately.”
The officers see Bankas as “another tool in their tool belt,” Settle said. And said he has even heard colleagues refer to him as “The Bankas.”
Bankas, who formerly worked as an outpatient therapist, gets cases three different ways - while on patrol with an officer, a referral from an officer or assigned a case from a lieutenant.
The department responds to about 70 crisis calls per month, Bankas said.
Jenkins explained the co-responder cuts down on use of services via the jail, state hospitals and magistrate.
“We know that law enforcement spends too many resources responding to individuals in our community needing behavioral health support,” LaGraffe said. “Unfortunately, many of these individuals are unknown to us as they have never sought help previously. As our clinicians are able to meet people where they are, we are able to get them to the right help at the right time.”
Settle said Bankas’s work has been invaluable in reducing the department’s use of force, freeing up officers to return to law enforcement and providing long-term solutions to issues arising from crisis calls.
Although the officers receive mental health training, Settle said, they are not trained clinicians. Officers trained to arrest those who have broken the law, but find themselves without many resources beyond literature when encountering a person in crisis that has not broken the law.
When responding to calls, Bankas doesn’t dress like an officer, but instead in khakis and a RRCS shirt.
Bankas also spends time everyday following up with clients who have been given resources following encounters with the police.
“Navigating what services are out here is very difficult,” Jenkins said. It’s probably one of the hardest things.”
Settle wishes the department could have seven or eight co-responders so they can have someone on staff at all times.
RRCS approached the Culpeper Wellness Foundation, The Northern Piedmont Community Foundation and the Path Foundation for support for a second position, which they have all supported. They are currently beginning the recruitment process for that position and will bring that person on as soon as possible.
The leadership that Chief Jenkins and his team display in understanding and wanting to assist our community members in crisis has been admirable,” LaGraffe said. “We are so happy that we have been able to implement this program in Culpeper. I am especially thrilled that in the very short time it has been running we have seen a positive outcome.”
