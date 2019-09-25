Arlington government leaders say they will take a step-by-step approach to addressing the impact of flooding caused by future storms, but say there is no quick – or inexpensive – fix to be found.
“We’re working very hard, [but] it will take many years to address this issue,” County Manager Mark Schwartz cautioned on Sept. 24. “Then we have the question of how to pay for it, and who pays for it.”
Arlington’s ability to handle major storms came into sharp focus on July 8, when a brief but potent storm swept through the region, dumping several inches of rain in a short period and, in parts of the county, overwhelming the ability of stormwater facilities in place to handle it.
About 1.4 billion gallons of water fell countywide during that half-hour burst of Mother Nature’s wrath. And “when it overwhelms the system . . . it has to go somewhere,” said Demetra McBride of the county government’s Department of Environmental Services.
“Our goal is to manage it, not to eliminate it,” McBride said of the impact of potent rainstorms. “Nature is always going to be able to send a bigger storm.”
Much of Arlington’s stormwater infrastructure is aging, but has proved satisfactory in most instances. But the prospect of storms that are higher in intensity has officials worried. Over the upcoming budget and capital-improvement-plan cycle, “we will be talking a lot about storm infrastructure,” Schwartz said.
Before that, the county government is planning two upcoming community forums on the matter:
• Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Central Library.
• Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. at George Mason University’s Arlington campus.
Perhaps the silver lining of the July 8 storm was that it roared in and did its damage without lingering. But during that brief period, overall rainfall intensity (in terms of inches per hour) was about four times as high as another memorable rain event – the 1972 pummeling the region took from Hurricane Agnes, where 16 inches of rain fell but was spread over a multi-day period.
In remarks to County Board members, Schwartz said that while damage to property and infrastructure was an important topic, there was something bigger to think about.
“We were very fortunate that we did not lose any lives,” he said, pointing to nearly 40 swiftwater rescues and a host of traffic incidents that resulted from the weather incident.
• • •
For information on the county government’s efforts on flooding, see the Website at https://arlingtonva.us/flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.