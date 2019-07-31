No one died in the stupendous thunderstorm that struck Northern Virginia on July 8, but Fairfax County supervisors think much more needs to be done to protect residents and property from major weather events.
Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) said at the Board of Supervisors’ July 30 meeting that the county needs to get serious about flood protection.
“My experience has been, over the years, we’ve had horrible flooding situations and we look for ways not to be responsible,” he said. “I think that’s exactly the opposite of what we as a county should be doing with regard to stormwater. We should be looking for ways we can help people.”
County residents are paying “huge” fees for stormwater management, amounting to more than $70 million annually, and deserve an infrastructure that protects people’s homes, he said.
Foust also asked the county to put pressure on the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to speed up repairs to damaged roadways.
“They’re telling us it’s going to be months before they can get our road network back in place,” he said. “That’s not acceptable . . . I know that doesn’t have to be the case if they made it the priority it should be.”
Seamus Mooney, coordinator of the county’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM), described how the storm unfolded. The National Weather Service on July 8 around 8:30 a.m. contacted the OEM’s duty officer to warn that up to 4 inches of rain could be dumped on the county within the next hour. County fire-and-rescue crews already had performed some rescue operations that morning, Mooney said.
The National Weather Service issued six flood or flash-flood warnings for areas within or partially touching the county and at 9:21 a.m., in consultation with OEM, issued a flash-flood emergency.
All parts of the county received rain during the storm, but the eastern two-thirds of the county bore the brunt of the storm. In just 60 to 90 minutes, McLean received 5.2 inches of rain and Vienna got 4.93 inches, Mooney said.
Most roads temporarily were flooded, but some – such as Prosperity Avenue in the Fairfax area – incurred significant damage and will be closed for some time, he said.
The county’s Fire and Rescue Department conducted 56 swift-water rescues between 8:20 and 11:45 a.m. that day. County officials also temporarily had to evacuate a trailer park and, when sections of Kirby Road in McLean were destroyed, officials had to figure out ways of delivering fire-and-rescue services to landlocked residents there, Mooney said.
Mooney noted the county’s Office of Public Affairs and various public-safety agencies sent out copious updates between July 8 and 12, including 102 storm-related tweets.
According to an initial damage assessment, the county about half the needed threshold for governments and non-profits to receive state and federal reimbursement for costs associated with weather events.
Arlington County and the city of Alexandria already have issued declarations in hopes of getting aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Virginia’s public-assistance program. Road and infrastructure damage from the storm constituted most of those localities’s expenses, Mooney said.
VDOT reported $6 million worth of road damage from the storm ($4 million of that just to repair Kirby Road), but because those expenses are financed through state highway funds, they are not eligible for FEMA assistance, he said.
Fairfax County often racks up major personnel costs in weather events, but not in this case, because shift changes had occurred before the storm struck.
As of July 29, 277 county residents or businesses had applied for $6.8 million worth of state and federal aid through the county’s Disaster Damage Database, Mooney said.
To be eligible for a federal declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration, at least 25 properties within the county would have to been uninsured and suffered at least 40-percent damage. But localities also may receive such aid if they are contiguous to jurisdictions that meet the damaged-building threshold, and Arlington County officials have identified 30 such properties, he said.
Gov. Northam on July 23 sent a letter asking the Small Administration for a formal disaster declaration on behalf of both localities. Fairfax County officials have received no word yet about the declaration, but are confident the criteria have been met, Mooney said.
Under such aid, residents and businesses could apply for low-interest loans to bolster their recovery efforts. County officials soon will set up a Disaster Loan Outreach Center at Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library, where residents in the coming months will be able to apply for Small Business Administration loans. Residents also soon will be able to apply online for the loans. Arlington County also will set up such a loan center, Mooney said.
The Board of Supervisors has agreed to waive fees and permitting costs for those who are repairing properties damaged by the storm, said Chairman Sharon Bulova (D).
Supervisor Jeff McKay (D-Lee) asked county staff to examine how stormwater facilities had fared with all the flooding and whether tougher design standards should be implemented.
“Clearly, 100-year storms are not happening once every 100 years,” he said.
Supervisor Penelope Gross (D-Mason) asked for expedited aid to residents affected by the storm, and said county officials should examine and deal with damaged trees in the area before they fall over on houses and utility lines in the next big storm. Gross pressed county staff to bring in more trucks to pick up the mountains of brush left in the storm’s wake.
Supervisor Linda Smith (D-Providence) said the Board of Supervisors needs to be careful regarding what it allows in floodplains. Residents sometimes are their own worst enemies because they build things within those flood-prone areas, she said.
“The water goes somewhere, every blessed time,” she said.
