The Great Falls Citizens Association’s environment and parks committee on Jan. 6 will sponsor a presentation on the impact of, and ways to address, increasing rainfall.
The presentation will be made by Randy Bartlett, director of the Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services, who also will discuss other stormwater issues.
The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Great Falls Library. For information, e-mail Karen Keegan at environment@gfca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.