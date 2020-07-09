The National Hurricane Center and local officials with the National Weather Service are monitoring an area of low pressure slowly moving up the Mid-Atlantic coast.
“The low may develop tropical characteristics during this time so this will have to be monitored,” forecasters said early Thursday.
Most of the area will be dry with sunshine today, but the coastal storm will likely bring showers and perhaps a thunderstorm Friday.
“[We] will have to continue to monitor this system because it may develop tropical characteristics, and there is still some model divergence as far as how heavy the rain will be and where it will be,” NWS forecasters said. “It does appear more likely that the heaviest rain should remain to our east at this time, though.”
The hurricane center reported the storm has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical disturbance.
