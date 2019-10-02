Temperatures could feel like 100 degrees Wednesday, smashing area records, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast will be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 96 degrees and a heat index as high as 100.
The record high for Oct. 2 is 89 degrees in 1986.
We’ll fall back into the 80s on Thursday and the overnight Friday night will be 47 degrees, with temperatures over the weekend in the 60s and 70s.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
