VDOT gears up for wintry weather across Northern Virginia

The National Weather Service is predicting a comparatively mild winter this year, but the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is taking steps to combat big snowstorms – or worse, unexpected smaller ones that snarl rush-hour traffic.
“We all, at the end of the day, want the same thing,” said VDOT District Maintenance Engineer Lauren Mollerup during the annual winter briefing, held Nov. 15 at VDOT’s Northern Virginia District Office in Fairfax. “We want people to be safe, we want folks to get home to their families, we want our folks to be safe and get home to their families.”
VDOT, which has a $53.4 million snow-removal budget for Northern Virginia this winter, is responsible for plowing 14,025 lane miles in Northern Virginia, including 802 miles of interstate, 1,781 of primary roads and 11,366 of secondary roads (counting 16,862 subdivision streets).
The agency this winter will be able to marshal 3,500 pieces of snow-clearing equipment, many of which are contractor-owned. VDOT is in the process of implementing a different automatic-vehicle-locating system under a new contractor, Mollerup said.
VDOT plans to continue its regimen of treating roads with a brine mixture (23 percent salt, 77 percent water) ahead of storms, provided pavement temperatures are at least 20 degrees Fahrenheit and the inclement weather is not predicted to start as rain.
Snow-removal workers will begin mobilizing 12 to 18 hours before a minor storm and 18 to 24 hours ahead of a major one. This could involve the staging of trucks in neighborhoods if forecasters predict more than 2 inches of snow.
Crews will begin treating roadways after precipitation begins and typically will need 24 hours to clear a snowstorm of between 2 and 4 inches, 48 hours for a storm dropping 4 to 6 inches of snow and 72 hours for storms depositing more than 6 inches.
Those goals come with caveats. A “passable” street in neighborhoods means VDOT will carve out an 8- to 10-foot-wide path wide enough to accommodate emergency vehicles. Passable streets also may be snow-packed, not cleared down to the pavement or from curb-to-curb, officials said.
Snow-removal crews are benefiting from the current teleworking trend, which keeps more people off local roads, Mollerup said. VDOT has the authority to order stoppages on road-construction projects during snow emergencies, she said.
VDOT has 18 Northern Virginia maintenance headquarters, including nine in Fairfax County, four each in Loudoun and Prince William counties and one in Arlington county.
The regional facilities include 24 sheds and salt domes, with the largest salt dome – having a 33,000-ton capacity – located along Interstate 495 near Van Dorn Street in Alexandria. VDOT currently has available 250,000 gallons of brine, 120,000 tons of salt and 25,000 tons of sand.
Mollerup lightened the mood by playing a video of someone in a unicorn costume happily shoveling a driveway.
As they customarily do at the annual briefing, VDOT displayed some of the apparatuses that will be used for snow clearing. There were three vehicles this year: a salt-spreading truck, a brine-spreading tanker and a John Deere loader outfitted with a massive snow-removing device.
To stay abreast of weather developments, VDOT officials recommend the public follow the agency’s Twitter account at @vadotnova, visit the Website at virginiadot.org/novaemergency and check out the location and status of snowplows at vdotplows.org after at least 2 inches of snow has accumulated.
VDOT recommends that drivers check traffic conditions ahead of their journeys by visiting www.511virginia.gov and report road hazards by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or going to my.vdot.virginia.gov.
The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts this winter will see a neutral-to-weak El Niño weather pattern over the Pacific Ocean, said Chris Strong, a warning-coordination meteorologist for the agency’s Baltimore/Washington region.
Most winter months in the region during the past four years have seen temperatures that were near or above normal, Strong said. Annual snowfall tends to swing erratically from 4 to 27 inches; officials recorded 16.9 inches last winter.
Snow squalls – major accumulations that occur just in highly localized areas – also give forecasters fits and can cause vehicle pile-ups on highways if the squalls strike without warning, he said.
The NWS, which draws upon the observations of 8,000 weather spotters, this winter is predicting a “more mild” winter with reduced chances for long-lasting cold and fewer arctic blasts, but a slightly increased possibility for more precipitation.
“It’s not whether we have a lot of precipitation or not, it’s whether that precipitation lines up with the cold air before it moves out and we get snow instead of 40-degree rain,” Strong said. “If it rains and it’s cool, nobody remembers it, but if we get a lot of snow or ice, we’ve got to be ready for it.”
While the National Weather Service issued accurate predictions for the massive January 2016 snowstorm, it was caught off-guard by an unexpected half-inch accumulation two days earlier that caused many motorists to suffer hours-long commutes, Strong said. An inch or less of snow on the ground is a “recipe for disaster,” he said.
“More and more, it’s not the big storms that cause the problem,” Strong said. “It’s the little storms like this.”
