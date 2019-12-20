This week’s edition of the InsideNoVa/North Stafford newspaper is the final edition of the paper that began as the Stafford County Sun in 1990.
“Unfortunately, economic conditions have required us to take a different approach in covering the North Stafford community,” said Bruce Potter, publisher of InsideNoVa and chief operating officer of parent company Rappahannock Media LLC.
InsideNoVa plans to introduce a new product focused on North Stafford in early 2020 and will continue to cover North Stafford news online at InsideNoVa.com. The web site has over 500,000 unique visitors a month and 92,000 Facebook fans.
Rappahannock Media bought the Stafford County Sun in April 2015 from BH Media Group and changed the name to InsideNoVa/North Stafford the following year. BH Media acquired the paper when it purchased virtually all of Media General Inc.’s newspapers in 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.