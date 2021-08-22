The school year begins today in Prince William and Fairfax counties with students attending class in-person, five days a week for the first time in more than a year.
It won't be quite the same as pre-pandemic days. Mask mandates and quarantine plans are in place as COVID-19 cases rise across the D.C. area and the country.
In Fairfax County, school officials warn that a driver shortage will mean major bus delays, as happened when Stafford County schools opened Aug. 9.
In Prince William County, the school-aged child care program won't open on time at seven middle schools and 16 or 17 elementary schools due to staff shortages. And the county school division is trying to hire hundreds of teachers, coaches and nurses.
Despite the challenges, there was a feeling of back-to-school excitement as the first day approached. Prince William School Board Chair Babur Lateef said in a Facebook post he's never been so happy to see summer end.
"May we never, ever take school for granted!" he wrote.
On the eve of the 2021-22 school year, get inspired to launch thriving futures in PWCS! 🌟Written and narrated by @FreedomHS_PWCS student, Nyela Asterilla-Anderson.— PWCS (@PWCSNews) August 22, 2021
📽️ Watch - Launching thriving futures in PWCS: https://t.co/Iwfh44uz5X pic.twitter.com/PoB5RW3C7s
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.