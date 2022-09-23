Sip, sip, hooray! It’s Virginia Wine Month and Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine is celebrating with a feature devoted to several of our area’s favorite vineyards. See page 14to plan your tastings and give them a try.
As if one designation for October isn’t enough, it’s also National Women’s Small Business Month and we’re pleased to introduce you to Haymarket’s Jameece Pinckney. Her business, HyQuest Consulting Services, provides acquisition support and advisory services, as well as program management and technical services, to federal and commercial customers across the United States. Jameece graces our cover, and you can “meet” her on page 34.
On a separate note, it won’t be long before Halloween décor disappears, the stores start playing Christmas music, and the great rush to buy gifts begins. Get a jump on it this year by shopping at three terrific small businesses with unique, budget-friendly selections and exceptional customer service. DiscoverDangela Decor, OkinasArt, and Tobaccology Haymarket on page 38, and conquer your holiday gift list locally.
These are just a few of the features that await you in the October issue. We’ve also got suggestions on great things to do, see, buy, and taste, the best farms for pumpkin picking, and ideas for keeping yourself and your family safe.
So, grab a pumpkin spice latte (quick, before gingerbread boots it off the menu!) and settle in for a great issue. Thank you for reading Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine!
PS To pick up copies of our October issue, visit the locations listed here.
