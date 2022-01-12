Happy New Year! This month we go in depth answering a series of questions from a lovely couple looking for a revamp of their aging kitchen. Five rescue dogs, a taste for rescued furniture, and a rather dark home make for a unique challenge, but fear not. Answers abound.
We want to renovate our kitchen on a budget. How much should we set aside? There are too many variables to give a precise number, but in general the average homeowner spends 60-80K on a kitchen remodel. Cabinets can consume as much as 50% of the budget, and relocating water, gas or electrical often adds significant additional expense and complication. A kitchen and bath professional can help you manage those expenses and ensure you get the most bang for your buck.
Pro Tip: When undertaking a renovation, it’s wise to reserve 20-30% in a contingency fund in the event an unforeseeable expense pops up. Better to have it and not need it than the opposite.
Our kitchen is terribly dark and we can’t add more windows. What else can we do? Natural light is ideal, but even the kitchen with the best exposure will be dark at night. Good general lighting and task lighting are a necessity in any kitchen. As for maximizing the natural light you do have, clean windows with window treatments that “preserve the glass” will allow in what light there is. Once that light enters, bounce it around the room with a higher sheen paint and cleverly placed mirrors.
Pro Tip: Paint with a high “LRV,” or Light Reflective Value, is better at bouncing light than absorbing it. Check with your supplier to help guide your decision.
We have five rescue dogs that reside in the kitchen. How can we take their needs into account? When building a banquette, consider turning the under seat area into a series of cubbies or “dens,” so each dog can have their own spot. Besides, every dog we know loves to be close to where dropped food might fall.
Pro Tip: When designing for pets we like to use vinyl floor cloths beneath their bowls to make spills easy to clean and provide another layer of protection for the floor.
We saw beautiful open shelves in our favorite restaurant. Could we include something like that? Of course. Open shelving could be a big savings over adding traditional cabinets, but there are a few things to consider. Grease and dust will settle on anything that is on those shelves, so a good hood to remove airborne grease and a strict cleaning rotation for the rest is imperative. Next, remember to make sure there is plenty of space to hide the less than picturesque necessities.
Pro Tip: Decorative hardware for open shelves will draw a lot of focus, so splurge on the brackets and save on the shelf itself. When it’s covered with dishes the front face and hardware is the most anyone will see.
We love antiques and repurposed furniture, is there a way we could incorporate them? It will take a little more planning and vision, but certainly you could use vintage and antique pieces. Our best recommendation is to have every piece measured (or scanned) and then insist on seeing elevations/renderings in advance. Don’t let your contractor figure it out “on game day.”
Pro Tip: Lead paint was extremely prevalent until banned in the 70’s. A quick and inexpensive test kit can tell you whether or not you want that antique piece anywhere near your food.
About the Author
Yaron Linett is the principal designer of Formal Traditional located in Northern Virginia. His column, Design 101, appears monthly in Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. He can be reached at Yaron@formaltraditional.com
