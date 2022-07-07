One of the things I love most about Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle is that it’s all good news.
Cover to cover, it’s a monthly celebration of the people in our community doing big things – and small things – with great love and for the greater good.
In the July issue, available here, you’ll read about one trip that led to the enrichment of 50 lives. A hero who, with his family, gives back continually to our local Veterans. A family-run coffee shop that serves creativity with every cup. A celebration of many of our 2022 graduates. And a florist who grows native blooms in her backyard garden and in so doing promotes sustainability and sparks joy in each arrangement.
We are honored to share these people’s stories and thank them for allowing us to do so.
In the next few days, this issue will be arriving in mailboxes but why not get a jump on reading it today?
