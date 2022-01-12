While growing up, Olivia LoBalbo liked playing in the woods and bringing home turtles, frogs, and baby birds. When she grew up, her love of animals led her to work in vet clinics, but eventually, she realized her true calling was to work with wildlife.
"People would bring wild animals into our vet clinics, and nobody really knew what to do with them. Often, they were euthanized, and I thought this couldn't be the only option," said LoBalbo, who lives in Gainesville. She sought out a network of wildlife rehabilitators and became certified. In 2013, she founded the nonprofit Animal Education and Rescue Organization (AERO) to help rescue, rehabilitate, and release native wildlife who are sick, injured, or orphaned.
AERO is a small, all-volunteer organization made up of people like LoBalbo who are dedicated to working with Virginia’s wildlife. The work is rewarding, but some cases are harder than others. “Not all the animals survive,” said LoBalbo. “The most memorable cases are those that come full circle, when we’re able to take the animals in, rehabilitate them, and release them with the person who found them.
Box turtles will come in completely crushed from a car, and we work with vets to place their shells and get them the medication they need. It sometimes takes six months to a year to rehabilitate them. So a year later, we contact the people who brought the turtle in and say, 'Hey, do you remember that turtle you brought in? It's ready for release.' The people who rescued the turtle can pick it up and release it back where it came from.”
LoBalbo tries to keep the people who rescue the animals up to date with posts on the AERO website and Facebook page, but it isn't easy with so many animals. In 2020, she and her colleagues rescued 1,010 animals, a number she expects will double next year when AERO grows from three rehabbers to five.
One of AERO's goals is to make it easier for people to become wildlife rehabbers and get the training they need. Next year, in addition to its two new rehabbers, AERO will have 20 apprentices and 10 caregivers. When LoBalbo first decided to become a wildlife rehabilitator, she discovered that the certification process was challenging. It requires a two-year apprenticeship and 200 hours of hands-on work. "I discovered that rehabbers are busy people, and they aren't always willing to take on apprentices. They believe it's easier to do it themselves than to train someone," she said. "We really wanted to focus on the education of new rehabbers. We also wanted to get people involved and change the way people look at wildlife."
AERO’s rehabbers get contacted directly by people who find animals as well as by veterinarians. At any time, LaBalbo or one of her colleagues could receive a call about an animal. “If it’s a wildlife emergency, the best thing to do is try to contact a rehabilitator directly to get the animal help quickly," said LaBalbo.
AERO rescues and rehabilitates all kinds of native animals, including foxes, groundhogs, squirrels, turtles, frogs, snakes, birds, and more. Some animals they legally can't take, like coyotes and deer older than fawns, because they are considered nuisance animals. AERO’s volunteers also do not rehabilitate raptors, such as hawks and eagles. However, they will take them in and stabilize them before transferring them to others for care. This year, LoBalbo worked with bats for the first time.
"I got a northern long-eared bat, which is an endangered species. It was found in a campground, and the owner said we could come and do whatever we needed to do to make the area safe for these bats," said LoBalbo. “We inspected the campground and made a month-by-month directory of what the owners could do and avoid doing to help the animals.” Her recommendations included not removing trees in the middle of fall when the bats are mating and not spraying pesticides, which stick to the bats.
“It’s very rewarding getting to spend time with the animals, especially when the process comes full circle and we’re able to get those animals back out,” said LoBalbo. “It feels good.”
AERO Needs Your Help
A nonprofit volunteer-only organization, AERO relies 100 percent on donations to provide the food, shelter, and veterinary care the animals need while they recover. Whatever donations don’t cover, the rehabbers and apprentices pay for out of their own pockets. To make a tax-deductible monetary donation or a supply donation via AERO’s Amazon wishlist, visit the organization’s website at AEROAnimalRescue.org.
