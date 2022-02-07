The newest issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine hits mailboxes and stores in the community this week. It’s our Annual Pet Issue and it’s chock full of features on the people, places, and animals that call our beloved community home.
On the cover, you’ll meet Duke, the winner of this year’s Cutest Pet contest. We think you’ll agree, he’s pretty darn adorable. The second and third place winners, Annie and Ollie are, too. Check them all out starting on page 10.
Other stories include a feature on our community’s pet power trio, a profile of this month’s local hero Renee Small and her Hope and Serenity Farm Sanctuary, and a look at our own fashion design superstar, Kelsy Dominick of DiDomenico Design.
Plus, we introduce you to Erin DeSalvo of Acorns to Oaks Childcare and Valerie Meale of Comfort Keepers – Manassas. Look for the February issue in your mailbox or pick up a copy at these locations.
