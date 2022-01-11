Inspiration can come from many places. For Taria Ramos of Gainesville, it came from her heart – her daughters. When her three daughters were young, she learned that one had a food intolerance to dairy and another was allergic to eggs and also had Celiac disease, an autoimmune condition in which the body cannot properly digest gluten which can lead to damage to the small intestine. Learning to navigate not only a gluten-free diet, but also a dairy- and egg-free diet, wasn’t easy, but Taria doesn’t shy away from a challenge.
She poured herself into learning how to feed her daughters healthy food while also providing them with treats that all kids love but are difficult to find for those with food intolerances. Around the same time, Taria became a vegan, as it allowed her to transition easily to a diet without dairy and eggs. She also began baking gluten-free treats. Her cupcakes quickly earned her a reputation as an “allergy baker.” She would bring them to work, where they would be scooped up by colleagues.
A former government executive who worked with troubled youth, Taria would bring cupcakes to youth detention centers and use them as a tool to counsel teens on how to make better choices and build a toolbox to transcend their circumstances. They would talk while decorating the cakes and the conversations consisted of tough questions made more palatable with the help of her sweets. She would ask the kids, “Okay, this happened to you, what can you do now to get your mindset to change and get you what you need?” The cupcake represented the child, and the decorations represented the inspiration and good choices they would make for their lives and their bodies. At the end of each session, the kids would eat their thoughtfully decorated cupcakes, taking the meaning of the phrase, “You are what you eat” to a whole new level.
As word of her delicious creations grew, Taria took ker show on the road. She purchased a food truck, stocked it with vegan, allergy- and gluten-free cupcakes, and drove into DC and surrounding suburbs where she quickly sold out. The truck, and Taria’s treats were a hit and she soon gained the attention of the DC culinary community and such celebrities as Martha Stewart and Steve Harvey. She was featured in Cooking Light and Health magazines, and was recognized by both the James Beard Foundation and No Kid Hungry, the popular Fit Foodie event in Fairfax.
As the Inspired Cravings food truck continued to gain momentum, Taria opened a brick-and-mortar bakery in December 2019 in the Madison Crescent shopping center in Gainesville. Four months later, COVID-19 presented its challenges, but Inspired Creations has survived and is thriving due not only to the community she has built, but the local community as well. Other bakeries that don’t offer gluten or allergy free products refer customers to her. “There is enough room in this industry for everyone who bakes,” Taria said. “I always feel like the universe is abundant.” At present, Inspired Cravings is the premier bakery servicing all of Prince William County and Northern Virginia schools as its baked goods are free of the nation’s top 8 allergies.
Every ingredient used in Inspired Cravings is purposefully chosen. All baked items are vegan; dairy-free, egg-free, and cruelty-free but certainly delicious! On any given day, 24 flavors are offered. The ingredients are few and simple, but they’re creatively and safely crafted. Taria only chooses high-quality natural ingredients, avoiding preservatives. The bakery also avoids oat and almond flour, as those are high in allergens. (However, oat and almond milks are offered for coffees and lattes.) The bakery is also soy, peanut, tree nut, legume and seed free.
When you walk into the bakery, there are rolls of brown paper on the wall along with markers for patrons to share their inspirations. Taria has received notes from parents and children telling her how happy they are to have the ability to enjoy sweets that were previously off limits. “Every day I’m in shock to know that we are helping so many. I didn’t know we would be on this path. I just thought it was important to share this small gift of celebration with others,” Taria said.
Inspired Cravings has received recognitions such as the Top 100 Women in Allergy from Spokin, and PETA has recognized them as the only dedicated vegan organization in Prince William County. They also hold the title of the only dedicated vegan coffee shop within 150 miles of Washington DC.
“People with food allergies often don't feel well and are looking for a smile,” Taria said. Who knew that cake could serve such a purpose?
