Does anyone else smell pumpkin spice? It's probably just me, and probably because I’m one of those people who can’t wait for fall. Sweaters come out of storage and, as the weather cools, I’m energized. I refresh the house and I refresh my look (by which I mean my hair, which always needs it after the sweltering summer!). If you enjoy this kind of “refreshment” as well, don’t miss our Fall Beauty Refresh section.
Of course fall also heralds the return of school. And while I like to think most teachers are good, I happen to know that one teacher in particular is great. The kids in her class at Bull Run Middle love her. And the kids on her school bus do, too. Hurry on over to our Local Hero feature and meet the incredible Angela Leatham for yourself.
We’ve got lots of terrific features this month, including a new one called The To-Do List. It’s filled with fun local things to do, see, read, and taste right here in Haymarket and Gainesville. (Feel free to send me items to include!) I hope you enjoy it and the rest of this issue.
Cheers and happy reading!
To pick up a copy of Haymarket- Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine, visit the locations listed here.
