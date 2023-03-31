Welcome to the April issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. Filled with fun things to do – Karaoke at Trouvaille Brewing Company or an afternoon at the Virginia Cider festival, anyone? – and people to meet – say hello to Ryan Walker of House of Mercy and local author, Stub Estey – the issue is chock full of the features you’ve come to look forward to.
And speaking of Stub, when he contacted us about reviewing his new book, Oxcart Gold Rush, his bio captivated us completely. Certainly we could review the book – his first at the age of 80 – but better yet, why not tell his whole inspiring story? Stub is an author, an actor, and a musician, all endeavors he pursued years after his corporate career – a time when most folks just want to put their feet up. He has an incredible zest for life and you’re going to love meeting him on page 18.
A zest for life is something Laurie Chalice of Haymarket has, too. In her case, it’s a passion for making the end of life as gentle and positive as it can be. As a patient care coordinator for hospice company, Capital Caring, Laurie is on a mission to eradicate the myths and misunderstandings about hospice care. As someone who’s had experience with hospice, I can attest to its value. It truly is, as Laurie states, “the ultimate end of life care.” You can read Laurie’s story on page 22.
Caring is what it’s all about for our friends Pal Kahlon and his wife, Sonya Bhuller, of Gainesville Pharmacy. One of the last mom and pop pharmacies, Gainesville Pharmacy goes above and beyond to care for its customers and the community. Get to know them in “A Prescription for Patience and Caring” on page 28. You’ll be glad you did.
Until next month, thank you for being here and happy reading!
P.S. You can pick up copies of the April issue starting the first full week of the month at these locations.
