Welcome to the June issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine.
The month of June is jam packed. We’ve got Flag Day on the 14th and Father’s Day on the 18th. It’s also National Men’s Health Month and Pride Month.
Now I don’t know about you, but I’ve raised plenty of flags on Flag Day, celebrated my dad (and my husband) on lots of Father’s Days, and urged the men in my life to please go to the doctor (why won’t men go to the doctor?) in June and every other month of the year for years, but this is the first time I’m celebrating Pride month.
I hope you’ll join me and I hope you’ll start by reading Jennifer Waldera’s terrific piece, “It shouldn’t be that hard to be equal.” As Sal Russo, owner of Giuseppe’s Restaurant in Haymarket, said, “We should include everybody when we do things.”
I agree. And if you’ve ever suffered the heartache of watching your child be excluded from things because he or she is different, you will too.
Until next month, happy reading, and don’t forget to vote in this year’s Best of Haymarket-Gainesville Contest!
