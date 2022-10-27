I can’t believe it’s November.
Maybe it’s because I’m getting older, but the seasons and time in general flies by far too quickly these days. When I stop to think about it, which I do pretty frequently, a habit I’ve developed that I’m certain is because I’m getting older, I remind myself to stay in the moment. The past is past, and the next minute, hour, day, isn’t guaranteed. I share this with you simply to suggest you do the same. Stay in the moment.
Particularly this month.
This month, as we honor our Veterans like Shirley Dominick and Bethanie Pitsky, featured in this issue, and others like my dad and maybe yours, stay in the moment and feel the weight of what our Veterans have done for this country. We are free because of them. They deserve our gratitude and so much more.
This month, as we gather with family and friends to celebrate Thanksgiving, stay in the moment. Rather than checking out mentally when your mom questions your kid’s hair color or your grandpa grumbles about how “technology is destroying our young people!” take a deep breath, look around the table, and be grateful. Yes, family can make us crazy, but we are lucky to have a family.
And finally, this month, as preparation for the December holidays heats up, take a moment to breathe. Enjoy the lights twinkling on your neighbor’s house. Savor the smell of your mom’s pumpkin pie baking in the oven. Stay in the moment and find something to be grateful for. When we do that, we celebrate Thanksgiving not just in November, but all year ‘round.
On behalf of all of us at Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine, our deepest gratitude for joining us every month and best wishes for a very happy Thanksgiving!
Yours,
Susan McCorkindale
Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.