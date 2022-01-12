The Power of Library Outreach

Prince William Public Libraries (PWPL) serves the nearly 500,000 residents of Prince William County, the City of Manassas, and surrounding jurisdictions. For many years, PWPL has reached out to citizens within the community to offer support and services by participating in various events, community festivals, school visits, and community group meetings.
PWPL’s Office of Programming and Outreach (OPO) offers new and innovative opportunities for collaboration and partnerships within our county government and with Prince William County Public Schools, Manassas City Public Schools, and homeschools in the area. OPO also coordinates and conducts outreach to local businesses and expands outreach to include bringing the library directly to where people in the community live, work, and play.
We talked with Kristen Burnham, OPO Coordinator, and Amy Cunningham, OPO Outreach Specialist, about OPO and its mission:
Can you give us a list of outreach events that OPO has attended or participated in recently?
Some community events include Manassas Fall Jubilee, Haymarket Day, Manassas Reads, and Taste of Woodbridge. Our growing outreach efforts with Prince William County Public Schools, such as teacher in-service workdays, career fairs, back-to-school nights, and library card drives, are extremely valuable in introducing library services and support.
Have these visits led to better partnerships in our community?
Immensely! Outreach helps introduce library programs and services and gives us an opportunity to develop partnerships where these services are needed most.
For example, OPO has been involved with the Prince William Reentry Council. Because of this partnership, OPO introduced digital library card access to incarcerated citizens at the Adult Detention Center, who are within three months of release. Our Digital Library offers career and financial resources, which can be extremely valuable for helping people transition to the next chapter in their lives.
Another community partnership is OPO’s work with homeless shelters, including the Hilda M. Barg Homeless Prevention Center. This summer, a hybrid program was developed where kids residing at the shelter received free swimming lessons, toured a local library, and were treated to a special story time.
We also visit local senior centers regularly. These outreach visits include targeted programs and developing a special collection that programmers deliver to older adults.
What sort of library employees participate in these events?
Employees at all levels and from all branches are encouraged to participate which allows OPO to offer a robust schedule of events in our community. Another advantage of such staff participation is that, through their suggestions, other events and contacts are developed in our community.
What are the future plans for the library’s outreach initiative?
PWPL will continue to develop the library’s outreach services, with the goal of forming a more targeted and focused Outreach department that will be able to devote itself fully to this purpose.
How many citizens does OPO interact with in one year at these events?
In 2021, during the pandemic no less, 76 events were coordinated to serve 44,313 citizens.
If you are interested in Prince William Public Libraries participating in your community event or you would appreciate library staff visiting to speak about our services, please send your information to OPO@pwcgov.org.
