Unbox Delectable in Bristow

New Crumbl Cookies location makes this small town a little sweeter
Funfetti. Cookies & Cream Milkshake. Pink Velvet. Classic Sugar. Kentucky Butter Cake. Milk Chocolate. Churro. Key Lime Pie. Blueberry Cheesecake. Waffle. These are some of the favorites that have put Crumbl Cookies on the map. With a new location in Bristow, steps away from the Target and T.J. Maxx stores, Crumbl Cookies just became even much more accessible.
Co-owner Cami Fairbanks, 33, of Round Hill, discovered Crumbl by chance on a girls trip to Southern Utah three years ago. “My friend said our first stop had to be at ‘this new cookie store’ and after I had my first bite of the Birthday Cake cookie, I have been hooked ever since,” remembers Cami. Cami soon introduced her best friend Alli Bohls, 30, of Aldie, to the cookie craze, and the idea of opening a franchise together followed quickly.
“We decided to open a Crumbl franchise because we love the product and the company. The quality of the cookies that we bake fresh daily is unmatched,” says Cami and Alli, who debuted their Bristow storefront early last October. Each week, Crumbl offers a unique selection of cookies, all in their signature pink box. In all, Crumbl has 170+ different flavors, and the easy-to-use Crumbl app keeps fans updated on the weekly flavor offerings. “We have a menu that rotates, which means there is always something new and exciting to try so everyone has something they love each week!” Some Crumbl cookies are served warm, others chilled, for the best taste experience.
With a love of baking, Alli always dreamed of opening her own bakery. She holds a degree in Business Administration, which comes in handy as a new business owner. Cami has a passion for customer service. She is a dental hygienist and has worked in the field for 17 years. The two friends compliment each other’s skill sets and are excited for their Crumbl business venture. “Both of us are moms and we have seven kids between the two of us! Motherhood will always be our #1 priority, but these amazing cookies are a close second.”
The Bristow Crumbl’s open-concept kitchen allows customers to watch the cookie-making process firsthand. “When you enter our store, not only is it beautiful, modern and clean, but you get to see everything happening right in front of you,” say Cami and Alli. “You get to watch the dough being mixed, smell the freshly baked cookies come out of the oven and watch our expert dressing team dress the cookies to perfection. From the moment you walk in, you are part of our Crumbl family, and we will strive to keep it this way by providing a very immersive and caring customer experience.”
The Crumbl cookies are sold in a single box, 4 pack, 6 pack, and a party box of one dozen cookies. The prices range from $3.98 for a single cookie to $34.97 for a party box (perfect for having on hand to celebrate the New Year!). The Bristow location is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8am-10pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 8am-midnight. Alli and Cami add, “We also offer curbside service and delivery, so if you don’t want to leave the comfort of your car or home, we have those options also!”
Located at 9942 Sowder Village Square, Cami and Alli chose their Bristow location because of the “family friendly neighborhoods that surround it,” and add, “Bristow is a beautiful area, and we feel very lucky to be part of this community.”
This feature appears in the January 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. To pick up a copy, visit any of these locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.