Prince William Government Center sign generic
Courtesy Prince William County government

More than 600 Prince William County employees make in excess of $100,000 a year.

With the new fiscal year starting July 1, InsideNoVa requested a list of all county employee salaries through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

The county has 4,347 full-time employees, 347 part-time employees and 1,454 seasonal, temporary or provisional employees.

Kanchan Clark, medical director with the Community Services Agency, is the highest-paid employee at $323,000. Rounding out the top five are: 

  • Psychiatrist Rajinderpal Singh - $293,007

  • County Attorney Michelle Robl - $290,460

  • Psychiatrist Laura Harvatine - $273,000

  • Psychiatrist Nina Khachiyants - $273,000

Robl is the highest-paid non-health department employee.

Prince William County Attorney Michelle Robl

Prince William County Attorney Michelle Robl 

Rounding out the top five government services employees are:

  • Interim County Executive Elijah Johnson - $225,000

  • Fire and Rescue Chief Timothy Keen - $222,752

  • Police Chief Peter Newsham - $221,450

  • Executive Director of Economic Development Christina Winn - $213,045

Interim Prince William County Executive Elijah Johnson

Interim Prince William County Executive Elijah Johnson

The seven members of the Board of Supervisors representing magisterial districts are paid $43,422 each for their service. Board Chair Ann Wheeler, who is elected countywide, is paid $49,452.

Executive Director of Economic Development Christina Winn

Executive Director of Economic Development Christina Winn

The other three countywide elected officials are paid much more than Wheeler. Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth is paid $225,000, Sheriff Glen Hill’s salary is $214,277 and Circuit Court Clerk Jacqueline Smith is paid $188,382.

As InsideNoVa previously reported, county employees will be eligible for an up to 6% performance-based pay increase in the current fiscal year, which runs through June 30, 2023. 

Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham

Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham

The Board of County Supervisors also approved a $1,000 bonus for all full-time county employees last week, along with $500 bonuses for part-time employees and $250 bonuses for seasonal staff. 

Nolan Stout covers Prince William County. Reach him at nstout@insidenova.com or @TheNolanStout on Facebook and Twitter.

Prince William County employees paid over $100,000

Following is a list of the 631 Prince William County government employees with a salary or wage of $100,000 or more, as of July 1, 2022, as provided by the county in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from InsideNoVa. (Note: County school system employees are not included.)

﻿Last Name First Name Wage
CLARK KANCHAN $323,000
SINGH RAJINDERPAL $293,007
ROBL MICHELLE $290,460
HARVATINE LAURA $273,000
KHACHIYANTS NINA $273,000
SHARMA RAJEEV $273,000
JOHNSON ELIJAH $225,200
ASHWORTH AMY $225,000
KEEN TIMOTHY $222,752
CASCIATO MICHELLE $221,600
NEWSHAM PETER $221,450
HILL GLENDELL $214,277
WINN CHRISTINA $213,045
HORNER REBECCA $212,800
FORGO JAMES $205,442
PHELPS JARAD $205,442
ALEXANDER DANIEL $200,000
ATTREED MICHELLE $199,590
MELETIS PETER $198,793
DICKERSON ROBERT $198,028
MANCINI ROBERT $190,589
SMITH THOMAS $190,003
SMITH JACQUELINE $188,382
CHISLEY-MISSOURI KIMBERLY $186,766
HEINDRICHS KURT $186,766
HRUBES SHANA $186,766
HUGHART KEVIN $186,766
MCCLINTOCK LANCE $186,766
SMOLSKY MATTHEW $186,766
MADRON LISA $185,281
TIERNEY COURTNEY $183,210
FEARNLEY TERRY $182,810
KELLY MEGAN $181,984
HURLOCK GEORGE $180,408
HUGH WADE $177,191
MCMAHON SUSAN $176,979
LECLERC TIMOTHY $176,906
CANIZALES RICARDO $175,801
KOSTELECKY ANTHONY $175,728
ROBINSON KRISTINA $175,728
VILLAREALE MATTHEW $175,546
HENDLER-VOSS SETH $175,222
FLYNN THOMAS $171,635
SHAMMOUT KHATTAB $171,459
SINCLAIR DAVID $170,327
CASTILLA RUBEN $169,787
CRISPIN SHAWN $169,787
DENNER THOMAS $169,787
GARRITY THOMAS $169,787
PENNOCK RICHARD $169,787
POIRIER JACQUES $169,787
SPEAR CURT $167,227
BURGOS MARIA $162,740
GILKERSON JOSEPH $160,057
GRANGER CHRISTOPHER $160,041
DUDLEY BRANDAN $160,041
ROBINSON JOE $160,041
BROMELAND MATTHEW $160,000
TORRES VIERA RAUL $158,828
OLSEN ERIC $157,529
MILLS ANGELA $156,959
MAYS ERIC $156,692
PHIPPS WILLIAM $156,118
MILLER NEIL $155,379
GRAY LORI $155,097
PAULEY JASON $154,000
SMITH ALAN $152,000
SKOFF ROBERT $151,481
WALTON CHERYL $151,481
BURGHART DAVID $150,854
WELSH EILEEN $150,854
NOTZ JEFFREY $149,646
AUSTIN STEVEN $149,028
HENRY SARAH $149,000
WRIGHT DEBORAH $149,000
BACHMAN GEORGIA $148,119
DEPOY CYNTHIA $148,014
POWELL ROBERT $148,014
SINDLINGER TONY $147,995
TAYLOR VICKIE $146,695
GAHRES JAMES $146,688
SMITH DAVID $146,460
ALLEN STACEY $146,260
WASHINGTON SUSAN $146,260
GORMAN MONICA $146,000
ARTONE JON $145,492
BEAVERS CRAIG $145,492
CLARK THOMAS $145,492
HAMBY BRETT $145,492
JARMAN THOMAS $145,492
LUCKINBILL GENE $145,492
MCCOY DAVID $145,492
MCLEAN HUGH $145,492
MORRISON CARL $145,492
OREFICE FRANK $145,492
REINGRUBER RONALD $145,492
ROSS BRYAN $145,492
TUCKER BRUCE $145,492
YANNARELL STEPHEN $145,492
MOHAN MADAN $145,187
BARKER ROBERT $145,065
AVIS DEBORAH $145,000
ROLLINS ROBERT $145,000
BRUNNER ERIC $144,200
DUCKETT JOAN $144,000
KITTA MARK $143,788
LEE-MEREDITH MARY $143,628
BARNHART ERIK $143,196
HUSTWAYTE MICHAEL $143,196
LAWHEAD CRAIG $143,196
MCCAULEY MATTHEW $143,196
SPINA GARY $143,196
SULLIVAN MICHAEL $143,196
LINDNER ALLISON $142,973
PULASKI THOMAS $142,423
BASSETT DAVID $142,194
HISGHMAN LUCAS $142,000
LAMB LLUVIA $141,655
WYKS ROBERT $141,254
SIEGEL DEBORAH $140,462
HURLOCKER MICHAEL $140,052
FINK-BUTLER LISA $139,961
TURNER JACQUELINE $139,703
POLINSKE TERESA $139,050
FLOURNOY SAMUEL $138,375
KLINE J REGAN $138,375
DUGAN ELIZABETH $137,542
SNEAD MONA $137,276
FERGUSON BRIAN $137,140
REESE PATRICK $137,140
HEUPLE VIRGINIA $136,994
MCGETTIGAN DAVID $135,980
NICHOLSON BRUCE $135,980
SCHAIER DONALD $135,980
VIENNA CAROL $135,634
MISNER BRIAN $135,602
ROE ELIZABETH $135,245
BIGGAR SCOTT $134,976
CHOUINARD STEVEN $134,976
GARZA ERIC $134,976
HUNTER DREW $134,976
MACKLING JERRY $134,976
PEAK SHAWN $134,976
ROBLES CARLOS $134,976
SHELLEY MICHAEL $134,976
GOODRICH MICHAEL $134,637
SABLINSKI SUSAN $133,550
MANNE ADAM $133,278
SMITH ANN $133,256
BARBACHANO JOHN $133,145
MIRABILE JAMES $133,145
PAVLUCHUK KATHRYN $133,000
LOH LYNDON $132,879
BIDARI RAJENDRA $132,824
ONER KEREM $132,804
WHITT TERRI $132,349
AYYOUBI MOHAMMAD $132,248
HARDEMAN WILLIE $131,940
GUTHRIE THOMAS $131,401
HANAFIN BRENDON $131,209
HEADRICK MICHAEL $131,045
MEURER CHRISTOPHER $131,045
HOGARTH REBECCA $130,775
KREST LILLIE $130,553
EL HAGE MICHAEL $130,231
CRESPO KELLIE $130,180
MILLER ANGELA $130,180
ANDERSON WENDY $130,030
DESHIELDS GREGORY $130,030
OUTLAND KAREN $130,030
BOEDER JENNIFER $130,000
BROWN NICOLE $130,000
COSTELLO KEVIN $130,000
MARQUEZ ANTONIO $129,471
CROSS JEFFREY $129,000
ADAMO ANTHONY $128,413
BRUBAKER STEVEN $128,413
CLARK STEPHANIE $128,413
DARABOND MICHAEL $128,413
HEBERT PAUL $128,413
HUBBEL MIKEL $128,413
JANDA BRYAN $128,413
JURGENSEN BRIAN $128,413
MELVIN JOSEPH $128,413
MILLER PHILIP $128,413
SCOTT RICHARD $128,413
SMOOT JACOB $128,413
WOOD HARRY $128,413
CHAPATES CYNTHIA $128,007
FONTAINE ROBYN $128,000
BLAKE MICHAEL $127,854
KOHL JASON $127,854
GRASIS PETER $127,768
SHIKURYE DAGMAWIE $127,700
MADDEN ANDREA $127,473
DELANEY KELVIN $127,250
THOMPSON WAYLAND $127,250
ASH SHANE $127,228
CRAWFORD DANIEL $127,228
VAN HORN TARA $127,228
VANCE HEATHER $127,228
JOHNSON TREVOR $126,690
REYNOLDS DARREL $126,690
JENNINGS-HOLT PHYLLIS $126,396
HADDAD ALI $126,000
STEWART KIMBERLY $125,502
THOMAS TOMAUDRIE $125,444
WEST ALLEN $125,134
TURNAGE TONY $125,039
GOODMAN DONALD $125,000
SCHLEGEL SHANNON $125,000
BRENNER ANDREA $124,922
MANNO GIULIA $124,700
ERICSON CARL $124,673
SMALLWOOD MATTHEW $124,673
WIENCKO ROBERT $124,672
HARRIS SUSAN $124,663
CARROLL KAY $124,630
HARBEN GEORGE $124,314
MOORE GREGORY $124,130
ODELL TANYA $123,806
SHELDON JEFFREY $123,522
WEATHERLY MICHELE $123,281
ALSTON BRIDGET $123,082
ECHALUCE MALCOLM $123,000
DAUS MEIKA $122,936
O'BANNON SANDRA $122,186
EATON-JONES DONNA $122,117
ADAM ELNOUR $122,004
GROFF MATTHEW $121,659
WILKIE MICHAEL $121,520
CAESAR ESTHER $121,500
SCULLIN ELIZABETH $121,366
OLIVIERI JAMES $121,341
ROBERTS KEITH $121,341
YOUNG DINAH $121,341
FAYE ROBERT $121,041
GREENFIELD MATTHEW $121,041
PHILLIPS WILLIAM $121,041
CAFINI BARBARA $121,041
FORBES MICHAEL $121,041
OLIVIERI LAURIE $121,032
WALLA HELEN $121,032
WENZEL DAVID $121,032
WATT CHRISTOPHER $120,552
BRADFORD CHRISTOPHER $120,514
COOMBS JON $120,514
DANIEL MARSHALL $120,514
GOOD JEFF $120,514
HULSEY KENNETH $120,514
KNAPCZYK RONALD $120,514
MACKAY WILLIAM $120,514
VANDYKE GARY $120,514
NORRIS BRADFORD $120,216
CLICK JAMIE $120,000
ROBINSON ASTRID $119,924
SURDAM MICHELE $119,674
EIB BENJAMIN $119,199
BRODETSKI EUGENE $119,000
SCHLEFSTEIN MICHELLE $118,849
SIDHU SARBJIT $118,505
MARGRAF DONALD $118,504
KAVARLIGOS TINA $118,450
ZINGG TRACY $118,450
WICKLIFFE MARGARET $118,430
CIRILLO TYLER $118,298
PRYSOCK VINCENT $118,298
WILSON THERESA $118,118
BOWMAN SHERRY $118,000
MADISON ELISE $118,000
WHEELER SARA $118,000
ASIEDU KOFI $117,833
BAXTER HEATHER $117,748
ACOSTA DANIEL $117,516
EDDY CHRISTOPHER $117,516
GILLIS JOHN $117,516
MCCLELLAND PATRICK $117,516
MOHR MICHAEL $117,516
KASTON MICHELLE $117,420
FESHARI FARHANG $117,196
MERCER KIMBERLY $117,004
PETKE EDWARD $117,004
BLEVINS JOHN $117,000
SEIBERLING STACY $117,000
LYNCH PAUL $116,862
BASS LEVITICUS $116,610
WILSON DONALD $116,521
CORTES FRANCISCO $116,452
HARMON-HARDY JANET $116,452
CARTER CARL $116,431
HYATT RAYMOND $116,431
KITCHENS SAEMI $116,431
PAVOL JAIME $116,431
PEARCE JIMMY $116,431
RICE CHRISTOPHER $116,431
ROBERTSON JAMES $116,431
STROMER BARTHOLOMEW $116,431
SIMMS ADREANNE $116,390
ALLEN TRACY $116,126
CORNETT ROBERT $116,126
SANCHEZ DANIEL $116,126
ZINN JESSICA $116,000
AMEVOR SYLVANUS $115,533
LEE JOSHUA $115,376
MAXWELL DAVID $115,360
BOURQUE JAMES $115,277
CHILD MATTHEW $115,277
COOPER SARAH $115,277
CULBERTSON BARRY $115,277
DAVIS COREY $115,277
ECKERT MATTHEW $115,277
FRANCOIS PECOLA $115,277
HAWKINS THOMAS $115,277
HORVATH STEPHEN $115,277
KELLERT ALBERT $115,277
KLIMTZAK THOMAS $115,277
LEFEVER JUSTIN $115,277
LITZENBURG DAVID $115,277
MARKS BRIAN $115,277
MOORE BRIAN $115,277
PAGANO ANDREW $115,277
QUICK BARBARA $115,277
RICHARDS KEVIN $115,277
SAIKOWSKI RONALD $115,277
SAMUELS TERRA $115,277
TROCHAN THOMAS $115,277
YOUNG JAMES $115,277
WINDISH RICHARD $115,064
ANDERSON-MACMURDO AMY $115,000
BRIDGES FRANCES $115,000
DEMARCO TILLEY LISA $115,000
PAYNE MARCIA $115,000
ZADROZNY AMANDA $115,000
ZAVALA CRYSTAL $115,000
MCCLEESE DANIEL $114,852
PHILLIPS CHRISTOPHER $114,790
HILL PETER $114,775
RAMOS JERAMY $114,775
FRYE RAMON $114,234
THAKUR RASHMI $114,172
PURIFOY LENA $114,126
DARBY BARBARA $114,000
GOOD GOSWELL KATANYA $114,000
MANZA DANIEL $114,000
PETERSON MARLA $114,000
SALZMAN MICHELLE $114,000
LOWRIE KEVIN $113,896
TERRY SHANA $113,738
GWINN ASHLEY $113,596
HARRIS HEATHER $113,596
JENSEN DENNIS $113,596
KING DONANTHONY $113,596
MURPHY DANIEL $113,596
ROUSH SANDRA $113,402
GEBREMEDHIN MERON $113,300
HANDY HOLLY $113,300
VENNING SHELIA $113,181
DAY MICHAEL $113,040
BELITA PAOLO $113,000
PARRETT JOSHUA $113,000
TAPPENBECK KELLY $113,000
BERNAL JUAN $112,860
LARGEN JAMES $112,744
GEORGE JOELLEN $112,650
LEE HYUNG KUN $112,568
SMITH CHRISTOPHER $112,163
ROOP CHAD $112,000
DEATLEY LUKE $111,920
HART LUCAS $111,920
KIEB ROBERT $111,920
MCNALLY EDWARD $111,920
REUBENS PATRICK $111,920
TAYLOR PAUL $111,920
GILBERT SUSAN $111,798
BOZEMAN ANGELA $111,713
FLICKINGER PAUL $111,713
HILTON LISA $111,713
LI ZHENYANG $111,597
JENKINS BYRON $111,432
SURMAN ROBERT $111,432
UDELL ERIC $111,432
ARQUIETTE JULIE $110,970
LOCKHART WENDY $110,919
ADAMS CHRISTOPHER $110,770
GOLSTON KENARD $110,770
NEWELL JONATHAN $110,770
GREENWALT RANDALL $110,452
CLEVELAND ANTHONY $110,339
PAVOL RYAN $110,288
WHALEY RYAN $110,288
BUI DOMINIKA $110,000
BUKVA ERIKA $110,000
JORDAN RHIELEY $110,000
LEAHY KEVIN $110,000
OSILKA BERNARD $109,804
CREIGHTON WANDA $109,767
KEPLER JEFFREY $109,767
KRISNER LISA $109,640
KINES HAYWOOD $109,243
HARRISON EDWARD $109,242
NGUYEN BAOTRAN $109,137
BERGER NATALIE $109,130
AMBROSE KATHLEEN $109,062
BASS AMY $109,062
PERANDO QUIRICO $109,062
PETRAS GEORGE $109,000
PENY TRICIA $108,940
PHILLIPS CATHERINE $108,893
CLEMENTE GERARDO $108,878
BAILEY CLAUDIA $108,869
BLAKELY JULIA $108,735
LINDBERG RONALD $108,735
MORAN ROSA $108,735
BASKERVILLE NAKIA $108,660
CARUANA DAVID $108,660
DEMPSEY JOSHUA $108,660
JONES SEAN $108,660
JACKSON WILLIAM $108,639
ANKERS MARY $108,556
MIHALOVICH MATTHEW $108,555
COE BRIAN $108,539
WEBB JESSICA $108,426
GARDNER STEPHEN $108,329
ARFT SCOTT $108,259
CRANDOL RUSSELL $108,187
KUSHNER JACOB $108,187
NEGRON MELVIN $108,187
POPE MICHAEL $108,187
SCHENCK JEREMY $108,187
SEIFF DANIEL $108,187
SHELLEY PATRICK $108,187
BARANYK CURTIS $108,150
NGUYEN HOAINAM $108,150
PRUITT ANDREW $108,150
SCHUBERT DIRCIA $108,150
WEINMANN RICHARD $108,150
WENRICH AMIR $108,150
BALL SHANTEL $108,098
SINGLETARY CLARISSA $108,037
GALLOGLY SEAN $108,000
HUSAR DAVID $108,000
MAHMOODZADA MUSTAFA $108,000
CARTER DEBORAH $107,759
GOULD JAMES $107,680
GANTT JEFFREY $107,676
SPERA SEAN $107,676
LOCKE-TRILLHAASE DAWN $107,675
BILTON KATHLEEN $107,625
KNIGHT JASON $107,544
PEELE CHARLES $107,544
SAAGER MARCUS $107,544
FORBES THEODORE $107,544
BARTON ALEXANDER $107,527
SCHIAVI CHRISTOPHER $107,356
CORNELIUSSEN MATTHEW $107,285
BURTON CANDI $107,120
BLISS DAVID $107,075
FRANKS WILLIAM $107,075
LANIER WHITNEY $107,075
YOST JARROD $107,075
DJOUHARIAN SHOHREH $106,646
WESTERMAN JOSEPH $106,551
DHARAMSEY RISHI $106,378
PURTELL KERI $106,265
ADORNO GUARIONEX $106,200
ALICIE JASON $106,126
ALLEN JOSEPH $106,126
ANTIGNANO VINCENT $106,126
CHO DAVID $106,126
COADY BRIAN $106,126
CORDERO VICTOR $106,126
CROUCH CAMERON $106,126
FISHER HUNG-EN $106,126
GILL DENNIS $106,126
GRAYSON MARC $106,126
HARRIS RALEIGH $106,126
HESS DAVID $106,126
KENNEDY JONATHAN $106,126
KIEFER WILLIAM $106,126
MINNICK ROBERT $106,126
SAWICKI KIMBERLY $106,126
SHORE ARON $106,126
TIEDJE MCCAULEY JESSICA $106,126
VOZZOLO GIUSEPPE $106,126
WATT SCOTT $106,126
SMITH CAILLEN $106,097
DEARBORN ANDREW $106,036
KODUAH FRANCISCA $106,000
LOWE REBECCA $106,000
REHMAN ZIA UR $106,000
BRIGGS KATHERINE $105,808
RUBINO DONNA $105,808
DAVIS ROBERT $105,762
GAMMEL MICHAEL $105,762
CLARK THOMAS $105,728
ADAMSON STEVEN $105,625
PEACEMAKER JANICE $105,625
SHIFERAW SOLOMON $105,625
CLATTERBUCK GREGORY $105,495
CRISPIN AARON $105,495
CULKOWSKI ERIK $105,495
DUNNET BENJAMIN $105,495
GANT CHRISTOPHER $105,495
HOWARD ROBERT $105,495
KENAVAN BETH $105,495
LOFTUS KEVIN $105,495
MOORE JAMES $105,495
SCHULTZ DUSTIN $105,495
SEIFERT DAVID $105,495
TOBEY KEVIN $105,495
NAEMI WALI $105,414
DE ARBOLEDA GLADIS $105,394
SEPULVEDA JOSE $105,352
LABAS MELISSA $105,102
CECIL BART $105,060
LIN NAN $105,060
OYLER HEATH $105,036
BRUNELLE GARY $105,036
GRANTHAM BENJAMEN $105,036
WEHMEYER JOSHUA $105,036
BRIMHALL LISA $105,000
BUCK STEPHANIE $105,000
MALOTT ROBERT $105,000
WILBUR RAISSA $105,000
RIAT AMARJIT $104,997
POTES LUIS $104,733
DAILY BRIAN $104,540
WRIGHT JOEL $104,540
MALONE JOHN $104,483
ARNOTO THOMAS $104,411
KAYE SAMUEL $104,411
MOORE JEREMY $104,411
MOORE JONATHAN $104,411
STRONG NATHAN $104,411
BLAKE LIANE $104,181
COLLINS BRIAN $104,000
CHRISTOPHER JOHN $103,957
DEPATIE MARK $103,957
HADRO DARREN $103,957
PEDERSEN GERT $103,957
PENA LEANDRO $103,957
SMITH MATTHEW $103,957
THOMAS TAMARA $103,819
BAZLAMIT RAMI $103,809
DUVALL THOMAS $103,754
HENSON MICHELLE $103,601
LOGAN JOHN $103,466
WILSON FELICIANO $103,448
KOKO KOUADIO $103,176
LEWIS MICHAEL $103,035
LANE JOSHUA $103,035
MORRIS JEFFERY $103,035
MOTTLEY CHARLES $103,035
RODRIQUEZ TOMMY $103,035
VAN HORN JASON $103,035
DOWDY JOHN $103,011
COFFIN JESSICA $103,000
MARTIN BRITTANY $103,000
BROWN AUGUSTINE $102,815
YOWELL JENNIFER $102,815
PERSON VIRGINIA $102,730
FRITTS LYNN $102,647
PARKER JILL $102,594
ANGELO TIMOTHY $102,549
ALLOWAY CHRISTIAN $102,422
CARSON WILLIAM $102,422
DEATLEY MICHAEL $102,422
HENNESSEY CASEY $102,422
MCPARLAND ROBERT $102,422
MISHLER MICHAEL $102,422
PERRY JOSHUA $102,422
SCHWAB MARK $102,422
TOLLEY RYAN $102,422
URIBE ABRAHAM $102,422
WHITLING NED $102,422
WILLIS WERTER $102,422
WILSON JACOB $102,422
KULCZYCKI LUDWIK $102,397
FITZGIBBON KAREN $102,309
ALI-SHAND ANSAR $102,230
DINDIGAL VIJAY $102,175
RODRIGUEZ JUDITH $102,132
MOLINA VICTOR $102,097
BYRNE BRIAN $102,024
RIDDLE JAMES $102,024
PHILLIPS GEORGE $102,000
EDELEN DONNA $101,977
ZAMORA LUIS $101,977
GESTRICH DIANE $101,866
PRINGLE MARGARET $101,856
DAVIS DEBORA $101,495
HARDY JAMES $101,495
SUTTON JOSEPH $101,495
THOMPSON AMANDA $101,495
ALVAREZ MALDONADO JONATHAN $101,400
HOPPER JOSEPH $101,370
MAKAMURE BENAYA $101,331
GARDNER JANICE $101,330
WILLIAMS CHRISTIAN $101,197
LENK SOPHIA $101,179
CHRISTOLON BLAIR $101,114
ZHAO YUJIAN $100,979
KROHN BARRY $100,953
CAVENDER BRADFORD $100,929
DIXON SAMUEL $100,929
MARTINSEN HEATHER $100,927
GLEASON KRISTINA $100,786
LUKE TIMOTHY $100,663
LAVALLEE EDWARD $100,595
FLANAGAN JULIA $100,542
HARRIS AMANDA $100,542
MUKHERJEE NANDITA $100,542
RICHARDSON SHARON $100,542
WINSLOW LINDA $100,542
CURRIER JERRY $100,462
BEARD DAVID $100,452
BARNES MARIE $100,097
SMITH WAYNE $100,057
ANDERSON KELLY $100,034
BARNES AARON $100,034
DAVIS ERIC $100,034
ENDRIZZI DAVID $100,034
GUDAITIS ROBERT $100,034
LAPIHUSKA DANIEL $100,034
TOLBERT CORNELL $100,006
EASTERLY KELLY $100,000
ENGELMANN BRIAN $100,000
HOSEN ELI $100,000
MAGILL TRENT $100,000
MONTGOMERY PAMELA $100,000
SIMMONS JAMES $100,000

