We all spend extra time indoors this time of year, but you don’t have to stay home. There is plenty to do at venues throughout Northern Virginia, with concerts, dance performances, musicals and more.

There’s a ton of great performances on this list, and even more at insidenova.com/calendar and insidenovatix.com!

Thu Jan 9

‘Grease’ - Jan. 9 to March 15 | From $77

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

95 Riverside Parkway,

Fredericksburg, VA 22406

The stage production of the popular musical about high school students in the 1950s. www.riversidedt.com

Fri Jan 10

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder - Jan. 10-11 | From $77

The Birchmere

3701 Mount Vernon Ave.,

Alexandria, VA 22305

Country and bluegrass singer known for “Don’t Get Above Your Raising” and “Crying My Heart Out Over You.” www.birchmere.com

Sun Jan 12

Chamber Music at The Barns - 1:30 p.m. | $42

The Barns at Wolf Trap

1635 Trap Road,

Vienna, VA 22812

Featuring Will Liverman (baritone) and Ken Noda (piano). www.wolftrap.org

Wed Jan 15

An Evening with JD Souther - 6:30 p.m. | From $42

The Barns at Wolf Trap

1635 Trap Road,

Vienna, VA 22812

An architect of the Southern California sound and an influential songwriter for artists including the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. www.wolftrap.org

Thu Jan 16

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy - 7:30 p.m. | $49.50

The Birchmere

3701 Mount Vernon Ave.,

Alexandria, VA 22305

Swing revival band known for “Go Daddy-O” and “You and Me and the Bottle Makes 3 Tonight.” www.birchmere.com

Fri Jan 17

Eddie From Ohio - Jan. 17-19 | $42.50

The Birchmere

3701 Mount Vernon Ave.,

Alexandria, VA 22305

Northern Virginia folk band known for “Hey Little Man” and “And the Rain Crashed Down.” www.birchmere.com

Bailen - 8 p.m. | From $22

The Barns at Wolf Trap

1635 Trap Road,

Vienna, VA 22812

This sibling trio blends folk-rock and pop influences with strong three-part harmonies to twist music in new directions. www.wolftrap.org

Tue Jan 21

Student Exhibition - Ongoing | Free

Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Circle

​Manassas, VA 20110

The 2020 exhibition of student artwork from Prince William County Public Schools. Gallery reception at 2 p.m. Feb. 9. www.hyltoncenter.org

Fri Jan 24

Masters of Hawaiian Music - Jan. 24-25 | From $27

The Barns at Wolf Trap

1635 Trap Road,

Vienna, VA 22812

A performance offering the legacy and magic of Hawaiian music. www.wolftrap.org

Sat Jan 25

Wine Comedy Tour - 6 p.m. | $49

Effingham Manor & Winery

14325 Trotters Ridge Place,

Nokesville, VA 20181

Laughter and wine. Buy tickets now at InsideNoVaTix.com! www.insidenova.com

The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Jan. 25-26 | $20, $16 for ages 12 and under

Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Circle

​Manassas, VA 20110

Based on Victor Hugo’s novel with songs from the Disney film. Presented by the Center for the Arts Pied Piper Theatre. www.hyltoncenter.org

Alonzo King Lines Ballet - 8 p.m. | From $29

George Mason University Center for the Arts

4373 Mason Pond Drive,

Fairfax, VA 22030

Contemporary ballet titled “Figures of Speech,” addressing the world’s vanishing languages. https://cfa.gmu.edu

Wed Jan 29

Cowboy Junkies - Jan. 29-30 | $55

The Birchmere

3701 Mount Vernon Ave.,

Alexandria, VA 22305

Alternative country and folk rock band known for “Sweet Jane” and “Misguided Angel.” www.birchmere.com

International Guitar Night - Jan. 29-30 | From $32

The Barns at Wolf Trap

1635 Trap Road,

Vienna, VA 22812

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of International Guitar Night with its most eclectic lineup yet. www.wolftrap.org

Thu Jan 30

The Royale - Jan 30-Feb. 23 | 

1st Stage

1524 Spring Hill Road,

Tysons, VA 22102

Regional Premiere coproduction with Olney Theatre Center. Jay “The Sport” Jackson dreams of being the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, but in the racially segregated world of boxing in 1905, the odds are stacked against him. 

 

Fri Jan 31

Will Downing - Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 | $79.50

The Birchmere

3701 Mount Vernon Ave.,

Alexandria, VA 22305

R&B singer/songwriter known for “Nothing Has Ever Felt Like This” and “I Try.” www.birchmere.com

Siberian State Symphony Orchestra - 8 p.m. | From $33

Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Circle

​Manassas, VA 20110

A dazzling concert of distinct Russian classical delights, featuring three innovative and prominent 19th century composers. www.hyltoncenter.org

Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson - Jan. 31-Feb. 15 | From $25

Gunston Theatre 2

2700 South Lang St.,

Arlington, VA 

Presented by Dominion Stage, "Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson" follows America's seventh president from his early days as a child on the wild frontier to his controversial reign in the White House.

 

Sat Feb 1

Chuck Prophet - 8 p.m. | From $20

Jammin Java

227 Maple Ave. E,

Vienna, VA 22180

The Solo No Chaser Tour in support of his new album, “Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins.” www.jamminjava.com

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company - 8 p.m. | From $29

George Mason University Center for the Arts

4373 Mason Pond Drive,

Fairfax, VA 22030

The world premiere of “What Problem?” examining group identity and its relationship with aloneness. https://cfa.gmu.edu

Wed Feb 5

Tanya Tucker - 7:30 p.m. | From $47

The Barns at Wolf Trap

1635 Trap Road,

Vienna, VA 22812

The Bring My Flowers Now Tour with special guest Brandy Clark. www.wolftrap.org

Nic6459989

Fri Feb 7

Art Garfunkel - Feb. 7-9 | From $82

The Barns at Wolf Trap

1635 Trap Road,

Vienna, VA 22812

Known for his solo hits and as part of the duo Simon & Garfunkel. www.wolftrap.org

Three Dog Night - 7:30 p.m. | From $79.50

The Birchmere

3701 Mount Vernon Ave.,

Alexandria, VA 22305

Rock band known for “Mama Told Me Not to Come” and “Joy to the World.” www.birchmere.com

Celebrating the Great American Songbook - 8 p.m. | $30

Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Circle

​Manassas, VA 20110

The Mason Cabaret, return with a fresh line-up of stellar vocalists offering showstoppers, ballads and duets, delving into the music of George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen and more. www.hyltoncenter.org

Also performing at George Mason University’s Harris Theatre on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Sat Feb 8

Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra - 8 p.m. | From $28

Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Circle

​Manassas, VA 20110

Travel back to the swinging Big Band era as the orchestra celebrates the jazz greats of the 20th century in a high-energy concert. www.hyltoncenter.org

PRINT THE RAINBOW FISH.jpg

The Rainbow Fish - 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. | $15 for adults, $10 for children

Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Circle

​Manassas, VA 20110

Stage adaption of Marcus Pfister’s treasured storybook as well as two of his companion tales Rainbow Fish Discovers the Deep Sea and Opposites. www.hyltoncenter.org

Sat Feb 15

Cinderella - 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. | $40 for adults, $25 for children

Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Circle

​Manassas, VA 20110

Catch the premiere of Virginia National Ballet’s production. www.hyltoncenter.org

Also performing at George Mason University’s Center for the Arts on Feb. 15-16.

Sun Feb 16

A February Festival - Noon | $10 for adults, free for children

Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Circle

​Manassas, VA 20110

Performance from the Youth Orchestra of Prince William. www.hyltoncenter.org

The Consul - 4 p.m. | Free

Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Circle

​Manassas, VA 20110

A production of Washington National Opera’s Domingo-Cafritz Young Artists. www.hyltoncenter.org

Thu Feb 20

1964: The Tribute - Feb. 20-21 | From $40

The Barns at Wolf Trap

1635 Trap Road,

Vienna, VA 22812

Beatlemania is back at The Barns with this rock tribute. www.wolftrap.org

Sat Feb 22

Kevin Burt and Big Medicine - 8 p.m. | $30

Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Circle

​Manassas, VA 20110

Singer, guitarist, and harmonica player, Kevin Burt, performs a soul-stirring evening of rich and rootsy blues. www.hyltoncenter.org

The Last Bandoleros - 8 p.m. | From $27

The Barns at Wolf Trap

1635 Trap Road,

Vienna, VA 22812

Band mixes Tex-Mex, Beatlesque harmonies, country-rock rhythms and blazing accordion solos. www.wolftrap.org

Sun Feb 23

National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine - 2 p.m. | From $33

Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Circle

​Manassas, VA 20110

One of the finest symphony orchestras in Eastern Europe celebrates their Jubilee 100th concert season. www.hyltoncenter.org

Also performing at George Mason University’s Center for the Arts on Feb. 22.

Tue Feb 25

Chao Tian and Wytold - 12:30 p.m. | From $34

Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Circle

​Manassas, VA 20110

A Matinee Idylls performance. Chao Tian and Wytold blend modern styles and traditional techniques from East and West on the Chinese dulcimer and the six-string electric cello with live-looping. www.hyltoncenter.org

Arlo Guthrie - Feb. 28-29 | $65

The Birchmere

3701 Mount Vernon Ave.,

Alexandria, VA 22305

The 20/20 Tour featuring Alice’s Restaurant with Folk Uke. www.birchmere.com

Sat Feb 29

NPR’s From the Top - 8 p.m. | From $29

George Mason University Center for the Arts

4373 Mason Pond Drive,

Fairfax, VA 22030

Attend a live recording of this popular radio show, featuring the acclaimed piano duo Anderson and Roe as guest hosts. https://cfa.gmu.edu

Sat Feb 29

Mason Jazz Festival - 10 a.m. 

George Mason University’s Harris Theatre

4471 Aquia Creek Lane,

Fairfax, VA 22030

An invitational event open to middle school, high school, collegiate and community Jazz ensembles. U.S. Air Force, Airmen of Note, concert at 7 p.m. https://cfa.gmu.edu

Sun Mar 1

The Wizard of Oz - 4 p.m. | $20

Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Circle

​Manassas, VA 20110

The Ordway Ballet dancers invite you on a magical journey. www.hyltoncenter.org

PRINT LIV WARFIELD.jpg

Thu Mar 5

Liv Warfield - 6:30 p.m. | From $27

The Barns at Wolf Trap

1635 Trap Road,

Vienna, VA 22812

This Soul Train Award-winning artist's style mixes alternative soul with a little bit of rock ’n’ roll. www.wolftrap.org

Fri Mar 6

The Sleeping Beauty - 8 p.m. | From $33

Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Circle

​Manassas, VA 20110

A Russian National Ballet production for the whole family of this age-old tale of the redemptive power of true love. www.hyltoncenter.org

Also performing at George Mason University’s Center for the Arts March 7-8.

The King’s Singers - 8 p.m. | From $33

George Mason University Center for the Arts

4373 Mason Pond Drive,

Fairfax, VA 22030

Vocal ensemble returns with a new program called “Love Songs” featuring a repertoire of romantic music spanning 500 years. https://cfa.gmu.edu

Sat Mar 7

American Idols - 7:30 p.m. | $20

Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Circle

​Manassas, VA 20110

The Manassas Symphony Orchestra showcases three American composers: Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein and Howard Hanson. www.hyltoncenter.org

PRINT MILOS.jpg

Sun Mar 8

MILOS - 4 p.m. | From $29

Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Circle

​Manassas, VA 20110

The classical guitarist charts the guitar’s evolution and its impact on music for the past 300 years. www.hyltoncenter.org

Wed Mar 11

Enter The Haggis - 6:30 p.m. | From $30

The Barns at Wolf Trap

1635 Trap Road,

Vienna, VA 22812

Band combines bagpipes and fiddles with a rock rhythm section to create a distinctively eclectic sound. www.wolftrap.org

Thu Mar 12

Riders in the Sky - 6:30 p.m. | From $32

The Barns at Wolf Trap

1635 Trap Road,

Vienna, VA 22812

Relive the songs and comedy of America’s golden age of Westerns. www.wolftrap.org

Fri Mar 13

The High Kings - March 13-14 | From $55

The Birchmere

3701 Mount Vernon Ave.,

Alexandria, VA 22305

Irish folk group known for albums “Grace & Glory” and “Friends for Life.” www.birchmere.com

Aoife O’Donovan - 8 p.m. | From $32

The Barns at Wolf Trap

1635 Trap Road,

Vienna, VA 22812

O’Donovan and a string quartet, perform the song cycle “Bull Frogs Croon." www.wolftrap.org

Les Sylphides and More - March 13-14 | From $30

Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Circle

​Manassas, VA 20110

Manassas Ballet Theatre production with live orchestra presenting a new contemporary work in a full program of original and classic ballet. www.hyltoncenter.org

Sister Act - March 13-22 | $25

Hylton Performing Arts Center

10960 George Mason Circle

​Manassas, VA 20110

The Prince William Little Theatre presents a stage adaptation of the hit movie film. www.hyltoncenter.org

Sat Mar 14

John Lloyd Young’s Broadway - 8 p.m. | From $37

The Barns at Wolf Trap

1635 Trap Road,

Vienna, VA 22812

Young interprets the spine-tingling, soul-bearing showstoppers that shaped his earliest Broadway aspirations. www.wolftrap.org

Mon Mar 16

Ladysmith Black Mambazo - March 16-17 | From $42

The Barns at Wolf Trap

1635 Trap Road,

Vienna, VA 22812

South Africa’s five-time Grammy Award-winning group. www.wolftrap.org

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.